Every Honker Records a Hit as Rochester Uses Balanced Attack to Power Past Waterloo 6-3 on Opening Day

The Rochester Honkers (1-0) opened up their 30th anniversary season on a high note as they used a collective offensive effort, buoyed by a strong start from Jon Rossi (Roanoke College), to defeat the Waterloo Bucks (0-1) on Opening Day of the 2023 Northwoods League season.

The game was scoreless through the first three innings as Rossi (1-0) retired the first nine Bucks hitters in order, while Waterloo's starter Seth White (Santa Barbara City College) (0-1) held Rochester to just two hits through three frames. The home team, playing in front of 1,280 fans on Opening Day at Riverfront Stadium, opened the scoring in the bottom of the fourth inning on a two-run home run by designated hitter Drake Westcott (Illinois).

The Honkers struck right back in the next half-inning, scratching across two runs on three hits. Two new faces to Rochester, Alec Gomez (Orange Coast College), and Jared Davis (TCU), recorded RBI base hits to tie the game at two.

In the top of the sixth inning, Petey Craska (Georgia Tech) recorded his first career Honkers hit with a double down the right field line to give Rochester a lead they would not relinquish. Returning outfielders Jakob Guardado (Pasadena City College) and Menelik Israel (Duke) added RBI singles in the inning. Rochester would add another insurance run in the ninth inning courtesy of an opposite-field hit from fellow returner Kimo Fukofuka (San Jose State).

Dylan Tostrup (University of Southern California), who relieved Rossi after he went six innings, breezed through the seventh and eighth innings allowing just one baserunner.

The lefty did run into some trouble in the ninth inning as he allowed one run and loaded the bases with two outs. In front of a raucous home crowd at Riverfront Stadium, Tostrup struck out Greg Nichols with a slider on a 2-2 count to end the game and give the Honkers a 1-0 start to the 2023 summer season.

Rossi picked up the win, pitching six innings while allowing just two runs on two hits with five strikeouts and one walk. Tostrup was credited with the save after going three innings to end the game.

Rochester got strong offensive performances from catcher Griffen Sotomayor (Washington State), who recorded three hits, and third-year Honkers outfielder Nico Regino (Charleston Southern), who knocked two hits and reached base three times.

The Honkers will make the trip back to Waterloo, Iowa, tomorrow on Tues, May 30, to finish their two-game road series before heading back to Mayo Field in Rochester, MN, for a five-game homestand. The scheduled first pitch time on Tues is 6:35 p.m.

