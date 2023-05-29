Growlers Fall on Opening Day in Kenosha

Kenosha, WI - The Kalamazoo Growlers couldn't find consistent life on offense on Opening Day, falling to the Kenosha Kingfish 2-0 at Historic Simmons Field.

The Growlers put three pitchers on the mound in the opener, all earning at least three strikeouts. Starter Tyler Johnson only went one frame but didn't give up a hit, allowing one unearned run, and a walk while striking out all three batters he retired.

Last year's Northwoods League Championship starter for the Growlers Jerad Berkenpas relieved Johnson following the first frame going five innings of work giving up six hits, one earned run and while striking out four. Returner Mason Meeks would finish the day with two scoreless frames, striking out three.

Kingfish right fielder Tucker Zdunich scored both runs in the ballgame for Kenosha. An infield error in the first inning brought home Zdunich and then the lefty added the second run on a solo home run in the sixth inning.

The Growlers' offense struggled striking out 16 times. This is just the second time that the Growlers have scored less than four runs on opening day and the first time ever they have been shut out. Kalamazoo will be back at Historic Simmons Field tomorrow, May 29 to take on the Kingfish looking to split the opening series. You can watch the game live on the Northwoods League Network. First pitch at 7:35 p.m. ET.

