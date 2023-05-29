Express Stage Comeback, Yet Come up Short

May 29, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release







Eau Claire, WI - The Eau Claire Express opened up their season Monday Night with a loss to their division-rival Lacrosse Loggers with a final score of 8-3.

Cory Ronan (Hawaii) opened up the night on the mound for the Express, working his way out of an early jam in the 1st inning. The Lacrosse batters got the best of him in the top of the 2nd though, as he gave up a pair of singles, and walked runners around the bases multiple times.

Lacrosse's starter, Josh Leerssen was sharp through 6 innings, throwing for 6 strikeouts and giving up just 2 hits. His skill on the mound made for a difficult night at the plate for Eau Claire batters. The Express was able to put the ball in play for the most part, but Leerssen pitched himself out of whatever jams he may have found himself in.

Tonight was a good night for Eau Claire's Pinch Hitters, recording 3 of the team's 4 hits. These fresh bats provided immediate impact, including a towering Grant Gilooly double, which bounced its way off the top of the Right Center wall. Following some confusion on the basepath, Gilooly was able to capitalize on an error by the Lacrosse 3rd baseman, taking 3rd, while lead runner Ryan Nagelbach (UIC) scored.

This was Eau Claire's lone run until the bottom of the 9th inning, where they showed promise at the plate, when the Pinch Hitters gave their lineup a boost. Bronson Rivera (Hawaii) singled driving in Grant Gilooly (Santa Fe CC). This was followed by a Barry Eiseman (Montevallo) Double which scored the lead runner, adding two runs to Eau Claire's campaign but ultimately coming short of Lacrosse's insurmountable lead.

Eau Claire will get the chance for a rematch against Lacrosse tomorrow night with the game starting at 6:35 p.m. CST, before coming back home to Carson Park on Friday, June 2nd.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.