Rockers Announce May 30th Opening Day Festivities

May 29, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers are set to open their 2023 home tour in style as they host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on Tuesday, May 30th at 6:35pm. This season marks the 30th anniversary of Northwoods League baseball and 17th season with Green Bay as member of the League. While the debut of a new high-definition video board awaits and welcoming a plethora of new players traveling from coast to coast to spend their summer on the diamond, the team has a few other surprises up its sleeve to commemorate the new season.

Gates to Capital Credit Union Park will open at 5:35pm and the party starts off with a live pre-game concert by Johnny Wad. This season, the Rockers again will host a live pre-game concert beginning one hour before each game time and between the first three innings of the game. Thursday nights will feature the NEW Dueling Pianos who will play through the 7th inning on those nights. The full pre-game concert schedule can be found HERE.

This season the Rockers feature a nightly promotion for every day of the week. Every Tuesday tickets are 2-for-1 on the main concourse level and the team has added a bonus for Opening Day to include the all-you-can eat and drink Bud Light Party Patio as well. That's correct, for $17.50 fans receive all-you-can eat burgers, brats, hot dogs, chips, side dish, & cookies from the time the gates open through the end of the 5th inning along with unlimited tap beer, seltzers, and soda from the time the gates open through the end of the 7th inning. There's no reason not to extend your Memorial Day weekend one more day!

In addition to the live music and ticket specials the Rockers will award $2,000 in prizes to one lucky fan that is named the Rockstar of the Year out of everyone in attendance on Opening Day. No purchase necessary and everyone in attendance that signs up will be eligible to win. Prizes include one all-inclusive Rodac Suite for up to 10 guests for a Rockers game, four general admission Mezzanine tickets to a concert at EPIC Event Center, a year supply of Pepsi, and a $250 Capital Credit Union Park gift card.

Opening Day is set for Tuesday, May 30th at 6:35 against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

