Woodchucks Finish Sweep of Kingfish

Wausau, WIS - The Woodchucks finished off a two-game sweep of the Kenosha Kingfish tonight, winning the game by a score of 10-3. Nate Madej was lights out starting the game, finishing with four strikeouts in five innings of work. He gave up just two runs. The Woodchucks scored a run in the first inning when Lawrence Cicilio drove in Brandon Seltzer, and they never looked back.

Zach Klapak made his first start of the season at the designated hitter spot, and reached base in his first four at bats. He led the team with three runs scored, followed by Frank and Cicilio with two.

Top Performers

Nate Madej put together a fantastic start, giving up just four hits in five innings of work. He struck out four and went five innings.

Lawrence Cicilio went 2-4 with a double, and two runs scored. The double he hit was in the 9th inning that gave the Chucks their 10th run.

Next Up

The Wisconsin Woodchucks Home Opener at Athletic Park is this Saturday, June 1st as they host the Madison Mallard. First pitch is at 6:35 PM. Enjoy Opening Night Post-Game Fireworks presented by Wipfli CPA's & Consultants. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

