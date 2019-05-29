Huskies Sweep Border Cats with 10-4 Victory

Duluth, Minn - Tuesday marked the second win in as many games on the season for the Duluth Huskies, and the final of a two-game series against the Thunder Bay Border Cats. A strong offensive effort came about thanks to lots of extra-base hits spread in small clusters throughout the game.

The Huskies opened up their offense early when Carter Putz drove a triple to bring in Lance Ford to score the first run of the game. Putz came home on an RBI single by Preston Hartsell. The second inning gave action to Danny Zimmerman, who was hit by a pitch and was later brought in along with Aaron Greenfield on a double from Noah Marcelo. The Huskies put one run on the board in the third thanks to a single off the bat of Matt Hogan.

The Border Cats tried to fight back in the fourth, as Thomas Grilli led Alex Hernandez home on a single.

The Huskies increased the deficit by putting up two more runs in the sixth, scoring Aaron Greenfield a second time and Brad Norton for his first run of the season. Two more runs were scored in the seventh, this time with Matt Hogan and Danny Zimmerman touching home. If those four weren't enough, the proverbial cherry on top of tonight's sundae was a sacrifice fly to left by Danny Zimmerman, who brought home Carter Putz.

Duluth took the game with a final score of 10-4. Their record improves to 2-0 on the season.

The Huskies are back in action tomorrow night at Copeland Park against the La Crosse Loggers. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm. Be sure to stay up to date with all things Huskies on our Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

