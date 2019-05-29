Green Bay Dominates in Traverse City

May 29, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release





Traverse City, MI - After a pitching duel the night before, the Booyah bats exploded in game number two of the season for 10 runs on 11 hits in a dominant victory over Traverse City.

Matt McDonald led off the first inning with a base hit, and Green Bay never looked back from there. In the first, McDonald scored while racing home after Jacob Buchberger took off for second base on a pick off move. McDonald dove head first to pick up the first run of the game, giving the Booyah its first lead of the year.

In the fourth inning offensively, Nick Kreutzer started on first after a walk on four pitches. After Blaise Maris was hit by a pitch, Joe Mason delivered an RBI single to extend the Green Bay lead. The Booyah struck for two more runs in the fourth, with Sean Meyer and McDonald each picking up an RBI.

In the fifth, Green Bay picked up another three runs with Chase Hanson doubling and bring in Kreutzer to score. Afterwards, Meyer grabbed two more RBIs, putting Green Bay up 7-0.

In total, Meyer finished with four total RBIs, Mason brought in two, and Hanson and McDonald both picked up an RBI.

On the mound, Milwaukee sophomore Jack Mahoney picked up his first win of the season, tossing five scoreless innings and throwing 81 pitches. For Mahoney, he allowed only one walk while striking out eight hitters. Out of the bullpen, Dave Rajeski and Sam Mathews combined for no runs, one hit, and one strikeout. The only run scored of the game was in the 9th against Luke Wallner, but that run was unearned. Wallner struck out Jake Arnold to finish the game.

Green Bay picks back up tomorrow night in Kalamazoo at 7:05 ET. Tomorrow night, Garrett Martin takes the ball against Braydon Nelson.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.