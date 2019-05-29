Rafters Cap Rockford Visit with Doubleheader

May 29, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





After weather caused the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters' season opener against the Rockford Rivets to be suspended, the Rafters will play a doubleheader today starting at 4:05 p.m.

Game one will begin in the top of the second inning with Anthony Warneke at the plate and Richie Schiekofer at first base. The game was in a scoreless tie and there was one out in the inning when play was suspended. Game two will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one and will be seven innings long.

Despite playing just one full inning, the 2019 Rafters showed promise in their season opener. Josh Nicoloff led off the game with a double to left field and Schiekofer recorded the team's second hit with a single in the second. Additionally, the Rafters defense started strong with a clean first inning that included a strikeout by starting pitcher Nathan Hemmerling.

Matt Osterberg is expected to start game two of the doubleheader against the Rivets. The St. Cloud State product finished his sophomore campaign with a 3.35 ERA. He pitched 48.1 innings, striking out 56 batters and surrendering just 17 walks in 2019.

Want to attend a Rafters game this season? Rafters 9-Game Ticket Packages are on sale now! For more information on all Rafters ticket offerings visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at

715-424-5400, or come visit us over at historic Witter Field. The Rafthouse is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.