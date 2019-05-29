Green Bay Looks to Respond After Opening Night Loss

Traverse City, MI - After an opening night pitching battle that resulted in a 2-1 win for Traverse City over Green Bay, the Booyah look to respond immediately on day two.

Last night, the bullpen was electric for Green Bay, turning out three scoreless innings with Bobby Dorta and Tanner Lane. And although the Booyah struggled to push across runs, Green Bay led the hitting battle over the Pit Spitters six to two.

The only run on the evening for Green Bay came off the bat of Jacob Buchberger in the fourth inning, a sacrifice fly that scored Justin Greene and cut the game to one. However, the Booyah couldn't muster another run afterwards.

Today, the Booyah look to sophomore Jack Mahoney out of the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee to try and snag the first win of the season. With Milwaukee this past season, Mahoney went 1-1 with a 4.83 record out of the bullpen, and found great success pitching against Iowa, Pittsburgh, and Minnesota.

For Traverse City, Evan Gates, a junior out of North Carolina AT takes the rubber in game two. With the Aggies this season, Gates went 4-3 with a 4.11 ERA.

First pitch is slated for 11:05 a.m ET start, with Green Bay looking for their first win in the 2019 Northwooods League season.

