Stingers Open the Season in Shutout Fashion

Mankato, Minn. - The Stingers opened the season with a win over the Mankato Moondogs at Franklin Rogers Park. A strong performance in all aspects of the game led to a commanding 7-0 final score.

Pitcher Garret Rukes started the game and had an effective outing on the mound. He threw six innings of scoreless baseball, allowing three hits and tallying three strikeouts. Bryant Claunch continued the excellence, tossing the last three innings and earning the save along the way.

Justin King led the offensive charge for the Stingers scoring in the fourth off an error. He scored his scored run in the eighth from a Patrick Bordewick sacrifice fly to left. King also had two hits and one RBI.

Another two-hit game came from the bat of Dylan Criquet-Danielson. His last plate appearance included an eighth inning double which he advanced all the way home on a right fielder error.

The Stingers look to continue their impressive start against the Mankato Moondogs tomorrow night at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar. First pitch is scheduled to be 7:05pm CT.

