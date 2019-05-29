Former Rox Pitcher Taylor Makes MLB Debut

St. Cloud, MN - Former St. Cloud Rox pitcher Josh Taylor has been called up to Major League Baseball.

The Boston Red Sox officially announced Wednesday that they have called up Taylor, a left-handed pitcher that played in St. Cloud during the 2014 Northwoods League season.

Taylor is the third former Rox player to get called up to the major leagues. He is also the 28th former St. Cloud player to play in the MLB, which is the most among Northwoods League franchises.

Taylor appeared in 19 games for the Pawtucket Red Sox at the Triple A level this season. In 21.2 innings of work, he struck out 29 batters, carrying a 2.91 earned run average while earning three saves.

The 26-year-old played in 10 games for the Rox during the summer of 2014, starting all 10 and posting a 3.82 earned run average. Taylor finished with 51 strikeouts in 44.2 innings. The Georgia College alum from Phoenix, Arizona signed as a free agent with Philadelphia Phillies organization in August of 2014. He also spent time in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization from 2015-2018 before being traded to the Boston Red Sox organization.

He pitched in one inning of relief for the Red Sox in his MLB debut Wednesday night, striking out one batter.

