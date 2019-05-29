Mallards Going for a Sweep

Madison, WI - The Mallards opened their 2019 campaign last night against Northwoods League newcomers, the Kokomo Jackrabbits.

The Mallards earned a big 11-1 victory after the bats began to heat up in the bottom of the fifth.

Eight of the nine Mallard batters reached safely and scored a run, and four Mallards had a multi-hit night. Catcher Ryne Stanley led the opening-night charge and was the Impact Player of the Night.

Stanley went 3-for-4 and finished a triple shy of the cycle. Stanley also caught two stealing and helped bolster a clean Mallards' defense.

On the mound, Madison's pitching staff dominated Kokomo. Three arms allowed just two hits over nine innings, and the Mallards collected 14 strikeouts.

Quinn Gudaitis (Illinois-Wesleyan University), is slated as the Mallards starting pitcher. Gudaitis joins the Mallards after completing his sophomore year with the Spartans. During his spring season, he pitched 12.1 innings, earning 14 strikeouts and giving up only three walks. His season high achievements include nine innings pitched vs North Park on May 10 and 11 strikeouts vs Carthage on May 4.

Tonight's game will feature the Chet's Car Care Schedule Pen giveaway and Wisconsin Dells Night. Strike Out for Charity Nights also kick off in the Great Dane Duck Blind with Strike Out Domestic Abuse. For every Great Dane Duck Blind ticket sold, $5 will be donated back to Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS). Tickets are available at mallardstickets.com, at the door, or over the phone at 608-246-4277.

Head to mallardsbaseball.com for more information and to purchase tickets. Also, follow @MadisonMallards on Twitter for in-game updates and check back after the ballgame for a complete recap.

