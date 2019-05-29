Pit Spitters Fall in Series Finale

Traverse City, MI - After a dominant pitching performance on opening night, the Pit Spitters allowed ten runs in the second game of the series, yielding a split in the set to the Green Bay Booyah.

The Booyah kicked off the scoring in the first inning, seeing the first four batters reach base against Pit Spitters starter Conrad Voss and an RBI single from first basemen Nick Kreutzer plating the game's first run. The Booyah would end up tacking on three more in the fourth behind two hits, two hit batsmen, and a walk, and in the fifth including a two out, two RBI single by Booyah catcher Sean Meyer.

Pit Spitters bats struggled with an impressive Booyah pitching display. The home side scratched out only four hits, but left the bases loaded in the first, their only rally until the ninth inning, when they eventually got on the scoreboard. Pit Spitters centerfielder Jake Wilson recorded two stolen bases and shortstop Trey Vanderpool reached twice.

Taking the win is Booyah starter Jack Mahoney who went five innings, allowing no runs on two hits and striking out eight. The loss falls to Pit Spitters starter Conrad Voss who went three and two thirds innings allowing four runs on five hits, with two walks and two strikeouts.

The Pit Spitters return to action Thursday with a 6:35 p.m. road tilt with the Rockford Rivets. The Pit Spitters return home Saturday, June 1, with a 7:05 p.m. matchup against the Battle Creek Bombers. Saturday will be "Sizzlin' Saturday," with an appearance from the Minions from the Despicable Me films. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

