Woodchucks Fall to Dock Spiders 8-2 on Monday
July 20, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release
FOND DU LAC, WI - The Woodchucks fell to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on Monday night, 8-2. Though the game was tight early, the Dock Spiders were able to outlast Wisconsin.
Wisconsin scored its runs in the first and fourth innings. Kyle Hess scored in the first inning, coming home on a wild pitch. Pablo Ruiz had an RBI single in the fourth to score Nick Romano. Adam Frank was 2-5 in the game, and has reached base safely in 10 straight contests.
Bobby Vath was the losing pitcher in the game. He went 5.0+ innings tonight for the Chucks, allowing seven hit and seven runs. Only two of these runs were earned, due in part to five Wisconsin errors. Calvin Bush made his Woodchucks debut, tossing a scoreless inning. Steven Lacey rounded out the night, throwing two innings of one-run ball.
Top Performers
Adam Frank was 2-5 in the game with two singles.
Nick Romano was 2-5 with two singles as well.
Next Up
The Woodchucks will return home on Wednesday night, playing a game against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.
