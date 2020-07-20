Adam Wheaton with a No-No to Split the Third Series

Kalamazoo, Mich., - The Kalamazoo Growlers fell in game one to the Battle Creek Bombers by a final score of 4-1, but in game two, Adam Wheaton lifts the Growlers into the win column with a two walk, no-hitter to give Kalamazoo the 3-0 victory

Game One

Battle Creek scored three runs in the first on a trio of leadoff hits by Justin Van De Brake (Washington State), TJ McKenzie (Vanderbilt) and Joe Mason (Mount Olive).

The Growlers would respond in the top of the second thanks to an error by Battle Creek and a wild pitch to bring home Luke Stephenson (Xavier). Kalamazoo would manage just three hits off starter Ryan Vogt (SEMO) and Evan Ingram (Hendrix College)

The Bombers added one more run in the third on a single by Mason, who later scored on an error.

Eamon Horwedel (Ohio, 0-2) was given the loss after two innings, four hits allowed and two earned runs. Vogt earned his first win after four innings, three hits, one unearned run and one strikeout. Ingram notched his third save of the summer.

Game Two

On just 68 pitches, Adam Wheaton (Trine) threw a no-hitter with six strikeouts and just two walks to give the Growlers the victory.

Offensively, Kalamazoo scored all three runs in the fourth on an RBI single by Khale Showers (Northwood) and a two-run double by Will Morrison (WMU) to score Jake Topolski (Duke), Ben Chosid (Kalamazoo College) and Showers.

The Growlers manage five total hits as Wheaton collected the save and Keith Carpenter (UMES) received his first loss of the summer after giving up all three runs to the Growlers.

The Kalamazoo Growlers return to play tomorrow against the Battle Creek Bombers. Game one's home run derby is set for 5 p.m., with first pitch at 5:15. Game two's home run derby will be at 8 p.m., and first pitch at 8:15.

