MoonDogs Walk off Stingers, Now Hold First Winning Streak of Season

July 20, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release





Mankato, Minn. -Â In the 10th inning, the Mankato MoonDogs won in walk-off fashion, 6-5, against the Willmar Stingers Monday night.

Roughly two weeks after his first game-deciding hit,Â Mason Hull, provided another clutch hit that scoredÂ Danny BorgstromÂ and gave Mankato their first back-to-back wins of the season.

Mankato got on the board first Monday with a pair of bases-loaded walks and an infield RBI.Â Michael CurialleÂ took the first free pass with max capacity on the basepaths. Then, MoonDogs right fielder,Â Zach KokoskaÂ chopped a grounder to short that was good enough for an infield hit and his team-high 14th RBI of the summer.Â Zach GillesÂ rounded out the three-run inning with another bases-loaded walk and gave the Dogs a 3-0 lead.

The next half inning saw the Stingers counter with three of their own to tie the game, 3-3.

Tanner CraigÂ put the MoonDogs back out in front, 4-3, in the seventh with a sacrifice fly to deep center that scoredÂ Jake Thompson.

The Stingers continued to linger, tying the game in the ninth.Â Griffin CheneyÂ led off the ninth with a walk. He later stole second with one out and advanced to third following an off-mark throwdown. He scored to make it 4-4 whenÂ Jayson NewmanÂ hit a single up the middle. It forced extra innings at Franklin Rogers Park Monday.

After the Stingers worked to take their first lead of the night in the top of the 10th, the MoonDogs proved they were more resilient and came out with the 6-5 walk-off win in the bottom half.

The box score read a 12-9 advantage in hits for Mankato. Despite having three errors to Willmar's one, the Dogs still found a way to win their fourth game of the season.

MoonDogs' starter,Â Deylen Miley, got the no decision Monday, pitching five complete innings in his third start of the season. He was hit off seven times and allowed three runs (two earned) in the fifth. Miley walked four and struck out seven Monday. Out of the pen,Â Jakob Meyer, got his first win of the summer. He led the Dogs out a jam in the eighth with a big strikeout. From there, Meyer worked the rest of the game to get the win. He was hit off twice while surrendering two runs (one earned).

The loss went to Newman who took the role of relief pitcher for the Stingers in the 10th. Newman allowed three hits and one earned run in the decision. He struck out both outs and walked one.

For tonight's box score clickÂ HERE.

The MoonDogs (4-10) head back to Willmar, Minn., tomorrow to close out the five-game series with the Stingers (12-4). First pitch at Bill Taunton Stadium is slated for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 20, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.