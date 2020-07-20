Bombers Split Games with Growlers, as Six Game Win Streak Is Snapped

KALAMAZOO, MI., - The Battle Creek Bombers split a pair with the Growlers, as Adam Wheaton (Trine University) no-hits the Bombers in game two.

GAME ONE

Battle Creek started the scoring early, as TJ McKenzie (Vanderbilt University) hit a two-run homerun in the first inning. It was a line drive off of the Growlers' starter, Eamon Horwedel (Ohio University) that just landed in the short porch down the left field line. After a Joe Mason (Mount Olive College) double, he managed to score as the Kalamazoo's catcher, Luke Stephenson (Xavier University), went to pick him off. Nobody was covering second base for the Growlers, which sent the ball into right-center field, extending the Bombers lead to 3-0.

The Growlers responded in the top of the second inning, as Stephenson earned his third run of the season. He landed on base via an error from Peter Hutzal (Marshall University), his sixth of the season and eventually came around to score on a wild pitch from Ryan Vogt (Southeast Missouri State University).

In the bottom of the third inning, Mason stole his second base of the afternoon, taking third. On the play, Stephenson's throw got by Brett Barrera (Stanford University) which allowed Mason to score his second run of the game. The Bombers led 4-1 after three.

Vogt started for the Bombers, throwing four innings strong and giving up one earned run. Vogt earned his first win of the season, while Evan Ingram (Hendrix College) recorded his third save.

Horwedel lost his second game of the season, giving up three runs in two innings along with four hits.

GAME TWO

The second game of the double header was much more of a pitcher's duel, as Wheaton pitched the first no-hitter of the new five inning game format.

Drew Szczepaniak (Western Michigan University) started for the Bombers and impressed, throwing two innings and allowing just three base runners.

In the third inning, Mitchell Lee (Lamar University) worked into some trouble in the third, as the Growlers had the bases loaded with two outs. Lee got out of the jam, striking out Ben Van Cleve (Ole Miss) to end the inning.

The only scoring would come in the fourth inning, as Jake Topolski (Duke University) led off with a single. He stole a pair of bases before scoring via a Khale Showers (Northwood University) single. Showers and Ben Chosid (Kalamazoo College) scored later in the inning off a two-RBI double from Will Morrison (Western Michigan University). Those three runs were the only ones scored tonight, as the Growlers defeated the Bombers 3-1.

Wheaton won his first game of the season, allowing just two walks and striking out six. Keith Carpenter (Maryland Eastern Shore University) was credited with the loss, as he allowed all three runs in one inning of work. He yielded three hits and two walks, while striking out one batter.

The Bombers return to action tomorrow against the Growlers, with first pitch set for 5:15 and 8:00 p.m.

