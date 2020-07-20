Green Bay Attempts to Split Series with Rockford

July 20, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release





Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah will look once again to get back to .500 on the season as they try to take back-to-back games from Rockford to end the four-game series.

Yesterday afternoon, the pitching staff of Green Bay picked up their first shutout win of the season. Ace Jack Mahoney spent five innings on the rubber, providing the spark the Booyah needed to get over the hump on the mound. Offensively, the twelve runs scored were the most runs to cross home plate for the Booyah this season, and the 12-0 win was by far the most dominant performance of the year.

Tonight, Green Bay sends Kentucky freshman Harrison Cook to the rubber for his third start this season. Through three games pitched, Cook holds a 6.30 earned run average, but his WHIP stands at just 1.30. The right hander had a solid outing his last time out, striking out six in four innings pitched against the Woodchucks in a 6-5 win on July 13th.

First pitch from Rivets Stadium is at 6:05pm, as Green Bay looks to be 10-10 through 20 games played this season. The Booyah will return home for a three-game set beginning on Wednesday, with two games scheduled against the La Crosse Loggers. All three games will start at 6:35pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 20, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.