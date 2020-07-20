Pit Spitters Pound Resorters

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters poured it on late as five hitters combined for seven RBI's in the final three innings of play to shutout the Great Lakes Resorters 7-0 in front of yet another sellout crowd Monday night at Turtle Creek Stadium.

The Great Lakes Resorters - whose pitchers held Traverse City scoreless through the first six innings - surrendered six walks in the final two frames while being held hitless en route to their second-straight loss.

Pit Spitters starter, Chad Patrick, was dominant out of the gate, striking out six Resorters hitters through three shutout innings. On the offensive end, the Pit Spitters had men in scoring position in three of the first five frames but were unable to push any across. In the fifth, Resorters left fielder, Travis Janes, laced a single to left field - one of only two hits on the night - but Great Lakes couldn't manage to score any runs, keeping it a 0-0 tie. In a scoreless seventh, Resorters relief arm, Case Jaworski, walked the bases loaded - opening the door for a three-run Traverse City inning highlighted by a pair of RBI-singles from Chris Monroe and Christian Faust to forge the Pit Spitters ahead 3-0. Traverse City added four more runs the following inning featuring a Trey Yunger RBI-double, putting the finishing touches on a 7-0 shutout - their second in as many games.

Pit Spitters relief arm, Jay Ward Jr. (1-0), tossed one inning of shutout baseball in his first victory on the year. Resorters pitcher, Case Jaworski (0-1), struggled on the mound allowing three runs on three walks while only lasting two-thirds of an inning in surrendering his first loss. The Pit Spitters improve to 4-1 on the year while the Resorters fall to 1-4.

