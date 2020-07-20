Green Bay Splits Series with Rockford
July 20, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release
Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah picked up back-to-back wins as they stifled the Rivets offense on Monday night, collecting a 3-2 win and splitting the four-game set with Rockford.
The pitching performance was near perfect from the start for Green Bay, as Kentucky freshman Harrison Cook threw five and two-thirds innings, grabbing four strikeouts, and allowing just one hit. Out of the bullpen, Chandler Ingram and Ben Hart combined for an inning and a third, giving up a single hit. Joe Taylor picked up the victory for Green Bay, improving to 3-0 on the season after striking out Branden Comia to end the game.
The scoring was sparse for both sides on Monday, but Green Bay was able to notch two runs in the ninth inning with three consecutive singles. With the bases full, Andy Blake delivered a sacrifice fly to put the Booyah in front 2-1, and then Chris Seng scored on a passed ball to give the Booyah a 3-1 advantage.
Green Bay now sits at 10-10 on the season through 20 games played. The Booyah will return home for a three-game set beginning on Wednesday, with two games scheduled against the La Crosse Loggers, and one against Fond du Lac. Â All three games will start at 6:35pm.
