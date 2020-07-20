Rafters Return Home Monday, Look to Keep Momentum

July 20, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters got back in the win column on Sunday night in La Crosse, 8-3, and they look to keep smoothly sailing through the 2020 Northwoods League schedule tonight hosting the La Crosse Loggers.

The Rafters are in the top half of the Northwoods League in most offensive and defensive categories, winning games in a variety of ways. The Rafters leading the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod in runs (6.3), and the league in home runs (20). Defensively, the Rafters have the best strikeout-to-walk ratio in the league and the second-best ERA in the Pod at 3.46.

The Loggers, second in the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod West Division behind the Rafters, had a three-game winning streak snapped yesterday by the Rafters. Tonight, La Crosse sends Mitch Lines to the mound for fourth time this year. Lines has a 5.25 ERA in 12 innings for La Crosse.

The Rafters are scheduled to pitch Chris McElvain tonight. McElvain has not allowed a run so far this season, carrying a scoreless streak of 12.1 innings into tonight's ballgame. McElvain, a Vanderbilt freshman, has struck out fifteen batters and walked just three this year for the Rafters. In his last outing, McElvain struck out eight Loggers in 4.1 innings scoreless last Wednesday.

First pitch tonight from Witter Field between the Rafters and Loggers is at 6:35pm. Coverage starts at 6:20pm on AM 1320 WFHR, and at 6:30pm on the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 20, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.