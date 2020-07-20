Loggers Set for Long Week of Road Contests

Northwoods League - La Crosse Loggers News Release





LA CROSSE, Wis. - After a stretch of six games in seven days at Copeland Park, the La Crosse Loggers will hit the road this week for games in Wisconsin Rapids, Green Bay and Wausau.

The Loggers (9-10) will travel to face the division-leading Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (13-6) tonight at Witter Field for a 6:35 pm first pitch. Mitch Lines (Boise State) will take the mound for La Crosse, who look to even their record back at .500 after a 8-3 loss to the Rafters on Sunday.

There is a three-way tie atop the RBI category for the Loggers, as Trey Harris (Crowder College), JT Thompson (Texas State) and Kobe Kato (Arizona) each have 16 runs batted in. Matt Stinebiser (Duke) leads Loggers qualifiers with a .333 batting average, while Jacob Blas (Arizona) is hitting .400 with six hits in 15 at-bats in his first four games with the team.

La Crosse has seen solid pitching from a number of different players, with reliever Logan VanWey (Missouri Southern State) posting 14 strikeouts over six innings of relief. Starting pitcher Tony Roca (North Florida) has a 1.84 ERA over four starts for the Loggers, while Clayton Nettleton (Kirkwood CC) has an ERA of 1.35 over three appearance. Jared Frelich (Penn State) leads the team with two saves, and has a 2.61 ERA with eight strikeouts over 10.1 innings pitched.

