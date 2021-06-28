Woodchucks, Booyah to Restart After Delay
June 28, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release
WAUSAU, WI - For the fourth time in 2021, Mother Nature disrupted play at Athletic Park.
The Wisconsin Woodchucks and Green Bay Booyah have undergone at lengthy delay in Monday night's contest. At 7:22, heavy rains and lightning in the vicinity suspended the teams' matchup after three innings. As a persistent rainfall slowed to a sprinkle and eventually tapered out in its entirety, the tarp was removed from the playing surface around 9:15 and a 9:45 start time was set.
Green Bay and Wisconsin were previously washed out in the second inning on June 8, forcing a reschedule for June 22. The Woodchucks have also undergone lengthy, weather-related stoppages on June 10 against Fond du Lac and June 26 against Madison, with the former being completed same-night and the latter being finished an afternoon later.
The Chucks have also had a pair of rain delays at Wisconsin Rapids, on May 31 and June 24.
The Woodchucks scored a run in the bottom of the first Monday with a pair of doubles from Jordan Schaffer and Kevin Kilpatrick. The teams will pick up play in the bottom of the fourth.
Wisconsin is currently 18-10 and atop the Great Lakes West Division.
Top Performers
Starting pitcher Bobby Vath threw three scoreless frames.
Schaffer and Kilpatrick have logged doubles. Schaffer scored on Kilpatrick's RBI.
CJ Kayfus has an infield single.
Next Up
The Woodchucks go to Green Bay Tuesday night to complete the home-and-home series. They're back at Athletic Park Wednesday night against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in a matchup between the Great Lakes West Division leaders! The June 30, 6:35 p.m. first pitch will also be White Claw Wednesday, where the first 250 fans to purchase a White Claw from our concession stands get a White Claw Koozie courtesy of Lee Beverage.
