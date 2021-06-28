Bombers Score Season-High 11 Runs in Win over Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL- The Battle Creek Bombers bats were as sharp as ever Monday night in their 11-7 win over the Rockford Rivets.

The Bombers had five players with two hits on the night. Battle Creek had 12 hits which is just two off their season-high. Heath Hood led the way with 3 RBI going 2-3.

The game got through five innings with Battle Creek leading 4-2 before mother nature put a pause on play.

But the 53 minute rain delay gave both the Bombers and the Rivets momentum on offense. Battle Creek added three runs in the sixth off Rockford reliever Elijah Sanchez led by a two-run double by Hood making the game 7-2 Bombers. But Rockford responded with four runs of their own in the sixth off Bombers reliever Nolan Lamere to cut the Battle Creek lead to 7-6. Lamere balked in a run then gave up a sacrifice fly to Brody Harding. It looked like the damage would be over Ed Johnson dropped a pop up in the infield which led to back-to-back RBI doubles by Rockford's Philip Matulia and Daniel Cantu.

Battle Creek's momentum lasted longer than Rockford's as the Bombers added two runs in the eighth and ninth to give the Bombers insurance. Jack Merrifield scored the eventual winning run in the eighth as he came in to score on a wild pitch by Bradley Deboutte.

After yesterday's triple-header caused many of the Bombers key starting pitchers to be used, Battle Creek turned to Isaac van Dyke to make the spot start. Van Dyke got the win in his first start of the season going five innings giving up two runs on six hits striking out two. The righty completed his fifth inning of work right before mother nature forced a delay.

Rockford's starter Ben Vitas went five innings as well, but let up four runs on seven hits in a loss.

The Rivets starting the scoring in the first on a sacrifice fly by Jared Cushing but the Bombers responded quickly tying the game in the second on a run-scoring double play. They would add two more in the third on a sacrifice fly by Ed Johnson and another run-scoring double play. Hood would drive in a run in the fifth with a sacrifice fly of his own to give the Bombers a two-run lead before the pause.

The win ends the Bombers four-game road losing streak and gives Battle Creek double digit wins on the season as they improve to 10-17. The loss for Rockford gives them three losses in a row.

The Bombers will play game two of their series with the Rivets tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 7.05 p.m.

