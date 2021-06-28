Booyah Ready to Hit the Road Again

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah are back on the road on Monday evening as they return to Wausau to take on the Woodchucks.

The Booyah enter tonight's ballgame after splitting a doubleheader with the Lakeshore Chinooks on Sunday. They were able to halt a ferocious comeback in the first game but were unable in the afternoon game.

Logan Lee (Northwood) pitched well in the first game. He retired the first 13 men he faced and finished a seven-inning complete game allowing four hits, two runs, one walk while punching out nine batters.

The Booyah travel to Wausau in search of their first victory of the season against the Woodchucks. These two teams find themselves at the poles of the Great Lakes West. While the Woodchucks enter the game in first place of the division, 1.5 games up on the Dock Spiders, the Booyah sit in last place, 7.5 games back from the leaders.

The Booyah will start Mykel Page (Southern) on Monday, who'll make his second appearance of the season. He pitched 6.2 innings allowing four hits with two walks and two strikeouts in relief in the game against the Woodchucks on June 22.

The Woodchucks will give the nod to Bobby Vath. He is 1-1 on the season with a 2.25 ERA. He pitched eight innings on June 22 against the Booyah. He allowed eight runs, two runs, one walk and six strikeouts.

The Booyah will return to Capital Credit Union Park on Tuesday, June 29 to host the Wisconsin Woodchucks. Fans in attendance can enjoy a FREE 24 oz. fountain Pepsi product per person between the time gates open and first pitch. Gates will open at 5:35 pm and first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

