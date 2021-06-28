Mallards Fall at Rapids

The Madison Mallards took a five to two loss against the Wisconsin Rapids Raters today on the road at Witter Field. Andrew Neu (UW-Milwaukee) started on the mound today for the Mallards and gave up nine hits and three earned runs. Following up Neu, Ryan O'hara (University of Illinois) came in to pitch in the sixth inning and giving up one run and Sam Vomhof (Whitewater) came in to close it out.

Zach Storbakken (Madison College) went two for three with a single at the top of the third, and a double in the 8th inning. Cam Cratic (Missouri State) brought in the two runs for the Mallards with a two-run home run.

Mickinely Erves (LaGrange) and Blake Mann (Saint Mary's College) led the Rafters with two RBI's in the bottom of the sixth to bring the Mallards to a loss.

The Mallards return to the Duck Pond to face the Rafters at home for their pride game of the season.

