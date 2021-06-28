La Crosse Drops 4th Straight, Falls to Mankato 7-3

MANKATO, MN:Â La Crosse was looking to avoid being swept at the hands of Mankato on Sunday night. The Loggers came into Sunday night's game on a 3 game losing streak and had lost their last 5 on the road. They would be unsuccessful in stopping that streak as La Crosse fell to Mankato 7-3.

Cam Robinson (Louisville) made his 4th start of the summer on Sunday. After shutting down Mankato thru the first 3 innings the Moondogs jumped all over Robinson their second time through the lineup. Two unearned runs and a sacrifice fly from Adam Fogel (Hawaii) made it 3-0 Mankato.

The Moondogs weren't done yet. A solo shot from Luke Beckstein (Kansas State) and an RBI triple from Matt Higgins (Bellarmine) led to an early exit for Robinson. La Crosse would strike back with an RBI single from Aidan Sweatt (North Florida) in the top of the 5th inning, however Mankato added on more insurance runs with a two-run homer from Cole Andavolgyi (UNLV).

Down 7-1 going into the top of the 7th, La Crosse would score a run on a wild pitch and then add a late night RBI double from TJ Manteful (Bradley) in the top of the 9th inning.

The Loggers are now a season low 4 games under .500 at 12-16. Mankato moved to a league best 15-1 at ISG field and are now 18-8 on the year.

La Crosse welcomes in Mankato on Monday night for the start of a five game home stand. 6:35 First pitch on Monday night.

