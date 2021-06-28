Mallards Head to Wisconsin Rapids to Face Rafters

Following a doubleheader in Wausau yesterday, the Madison Mallards (11-15) head to Wisconsin Rapids to start a two-game home-and-home set with the Rafters (15-13).

Saturday's game in Wausau was suspended following the second inning, so the teams picked up the game in the third inning and the Mallards won that game by a final of 4-2. Catcher Drake Baldwin (Missouri State) had two RBI's to lead the Ducks.

Then the teams played a seven-inning game two immediately after, and the Mallards fell in a tight, 7-5 game. Tyler Hoeft pitched six innings for the Woodchucks, giving up four runs and picking up the win.

Tonight the Mallards will send Andrew Neu (UW-Milwaukee) to the mound. Neu is 2-1 on the season in four starts, pitching 20.2 total innings with a 3.05 ERA.

Starting for the Rafters will be Ben Vespi (UCF). Vespi has made three appearances and two starts, totaling 10 innings pitched with a 1.80 ERA.

Tonight's game has a scheduled first pitch time of 6:35 p.m. at Witter Field. Tomorrow these teams will head to Madison and have the same first pitch time of 6:35 p.m. at the Duck Pond at Warner Park.

