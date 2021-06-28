Kingfish Drop Fast-Paced Game against Growlers

Kenosha, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish (13-12) dropped game one of the two-game series against the Kalamazoo Growlers (11-16) 8-4 Saturday, June 26 at Historic Simmons Field.

Carmine Lane (University of South Florida) and Kirk Liebert (University of Kentucky) produced back-to-back hits to be driven in by Cam Redding (St. Louis University) to take an early first inning lead for the Kingfish.

The Growlers battled their way back in the top of the third after two runs were scored against Kingfish starter Ethan Peters (Loras College).

The score remained tied until the sixth inning when the Kingfish put up two more runs. Redding's second double of the day drove in Liebert and Redding came around to score on a hard hit ground ball from Casey O'Laughlin (Azusa Pacific).

The last third of the game was all Kalamazoo as they scored six runs in the seventh inning against Peters. The Growlers put up five hits in that inning, three of which were doubles.

Peters took the loss for the Kingfish, after giving up eight runs and seven hits. Tanner Knapp (Kalamazoo Valley Community College) picks up the win for the Growlers after throwing seven and one third innings and giving up four runs.

Liebert went 2-4 and scored two runs, while Redding went 2-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs. Together, Redding and Liebert combined for half of the Kingfish total hits.

The Kingfish and Growlers will play game two of the series tomorrow, Sunday, June 27 at 1:05 p.m. CT at Historic Simmons Field.

