Rox' Historic Winning Streak Ends in Eau Claire
June 28, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release
Eau Claire, WI - After winning 12 consecutive games, St. Cloud (20-7) fell against Eau Claire (11-18) on Monday evening by a score of 4-2.
The Rox remain in first place in the Great Plains West with one week remaining in the first half of the season. St. Cloud still controls its destiny for a playoff spot in the first half.
The Express got on top early with a three-run first inning, but the Rox got back on track with a run in the second inning thanks to Connor O'Brien (Seattle University). After doubling to start off the inning, O'Brien stole third and scored on a throwing error by the catcher to get the Rox on the board.
O'Brien added three hits again to total 10 in his last four games with the Rox. His average early in the summer is already up to .406.
On the mound, the Rox got a solid outing from Trent Schoeberl (Minnesota) in his fourth start of the season. Schoeberl settled in after Eau Claire's three-run first by holding the Express scoreless in his final four innings on the bump.
Storm Hierholzer (TCU) and Dakota Hawkins (Washington State) finished off the game out of the bullpen. Both pitchers found themselves in a bases-loaded jam during their outings and allowed a combined one run in three frames.
The Rox will face the Express for the second of two games in Eau Claire on Tuesday night. First pitch from Carson Park is scheduled for 6:35 pm.
Images from this story
|
Jack Winkler of the St. Cloud Rox eyes a grounder
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 28, 2021
- Bombers Score Season-High 11 Runs in Win over Rockford - Battle Creek Bombers
- Jackrabbits Rain on Growlers Parade with Late Inning Surge - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rox' Historic Winning Streak Ends in Eau Claire - St. Cloud Rox
- Mallards Fall at Rapids - Madison Mallards
- Woodchucks, Booyah to Restart After Delay - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Rafters Defeat Mallards, Win Third Straight Game - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Kingfish Drop Fast-Paced Game against Growlers - Kenosha Kingfish
- Mallards Head to Wisconsin Rapids to Face Rafters - Madison Mallards
- Rox Project S.A.V.E. Foundation Awards $10,000 in Student Scholarships - St. Cloud Rox
- Booyah Ready to Hit the Road Again - Green Bay Booyah
- La Crosse Drops 4th Straight, Falls to Mankato 7-3 - La Crosse Loggers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Cloud Rox Stories
- Rox' Historic Winning Streak Ends in Eau Claire
- Rox Project S.A.V.E. Foundation Awards $10,000 in Student Scholarships
- Magical Run Continues for Rox with Walk-Off Versus Stingers
- Rox Blow out Stingers for Record-Breaking 11th Straight Win
- Big Fifth Inning Sends Rox to Fifth Consecutive Sweep