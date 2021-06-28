Rox' Historic Winning Streak Ends in Eau Claire

June 28, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release









Jack Winkler of the St. Cloud Rox eyes a grounder

(St. Cloud Rox) Jack Winkler of the St. Cloud Rox eyes a grounder(St. Cloud Rox)

Eau Claire, WI - After winning 12 consecutive games, St. Cloud (20-7) fell against Eau Claire (11-18) on Monday evening by a score of 4-2.

The Rox remain in first place in the Great Plains West with one week remaining in the first half of the season. St. Cloud still controls its destiny for a playoff spot in the first half.

The Express got on top early with a three-run first inning, but the Rox got back on track with a run in the second inning thanks to Connor O'Brien (Seattle University). After doubling to start off the inning, O'Brien stole third and scored on a throwing error by the catcher to get the Rox on the board.

O'Brien added three hits again to total 10 in his last four games with the Rox. His average early in the summer is already up to .406.

On the mound, the Rox got a solid outing from Trent Schoeberl (Minnesota) in his fourth start of the season. Schoeberl settled in after Eau Claire's three-run first by holding the Express scoreless in his final four innings on the bump.

Storm Hierholzer (TCU) and Dakota Hawkins (Washington State) finished off the game out of the bullpen. Both pitchers found themselves in a bases-loaded jam during their outings and allowed a combined one run in three frames.

The Rox will face the Express for the second of two games in Eau Claire on Tuesday night. First pitch from Carson Park is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.