Rox Project S.A.V.E. Foundation Awards $10,000 in Student Scholarships

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox Project S.A.V.E. Foundation, in conjunction with its Founding Partners at Marco, Wells Concrete, CLA, and BankVista, awarded $10,000 in student scholarships during the June 21st Rox home game.

In less than three years of operation, the Rox Foundation has already given out $25,000 in Scholarships as part of its Education Pillar.

There were five (5) senior high students representing schools all throughout Central Minnesota that were recognized during an on-field ceremony and received scholarship awards that were each valued at $2,000.

The Rox Project S.A.V.E. Foundation's Class of 2021 recipients included:

- William G. Fish III, Eden Valley-Watkins High School

- Irene Jiang, St. John's Prep

- Jaden Kraus, Becker High School

- Duncan McNab, Paynesville High School

- Emily Sadlovsky, Pierz Healy High School.

Overall, the Rox Foundation received scholarship applications from senior students in 27 different Central Minnesota cities. Voting for the awards were conducted by a group of business leaders that make-up the Foundation's Advisory Council.

"Supporting student education and helping the kids pursue their life's goals each year is one of the big focal points of the Foundation," said Jim Loria, Chief Administrator for Project S.A.V.E. "We look for students that want to become the 'leaders of tomorrow' and are willing to invest their time and energy in school and community activities." Project S.A.V.E. is a certified 501(c)(3) Charitable Foundation, launched in March, 2019, and administered by the St. Cloud Rox Baseball Club to serve as a 'teammate' to the many communities throughout Central Minnesota. Its main purpose is to provide Grants, Donations, and Scholarships in support of youth-related programs and activities involving Sports, Arts, Volunteerism, and Education initiatives. Helping kids and having fun along the way. It's the Rox way!

