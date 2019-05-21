Wood Ducks to Participate in MiLB Project Refresh May 28

KINSTON, N.C. - On May 28, the Down East Wood Ducks will be participating in MiLB Charities' new field refurbishment initiative, MiLB Project: Refresh powered by ECHO Outdoor Power Equipment. Through the initiative, the Wood Ducks and Kinston Parks and Recreation will renovate Fairfield Park by refurbishing the dugouts and installing a warning track, among other restoration and beatification efforts. The Texas Rangers Foundation and The Paint Station, located in Kinston, have also made contributions, to make the project possible.

Minor League Baseball Charities is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to giving back to and enhancing the communities our teams call home. In conjunction with ECHO Outdoor Power Equipment, Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) and its teams are working to enhance local baseball and softball communities in MiLB cities across the country. Through MiLB Project: Refresh, the Wood Ducks and Kinston Parks and Recreation will join in efforts to refurbish Fairfield Park and give back to thousands of Kinston area youth baseball and softball players.

