Lutz Leads Mudcats to Second Straight Walk-Off Victory, 3-2 in Ten on Tuesday Night

ZEBULON, NC - Tristen Lutz hit a game tying home run in the sixth and broke a 2-2 in the tenth with a walk-off single as the Mudcats defeated the visiting Hillcats in extras for the second straight game 3-2 on Tuesday night at Five County Stadium. Lutz went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in the game for Carolina.

The Mudcats (28-17) moved to a season high 11 games above .500 while winning for the second consecutive night in walk-off fashion versus the visiting Hillcats (21-22). They also pulled within game 2.5 games of first place Down East in the Southern Division standings with the victory.

Carolina originally trailed 2-0 after the third in Tuesday's game, but would eventually come back to tie the game when Lutz homered off reliever Nick Gallagher in the sixth. Lutz's home run was his fourth of the season and was a two-run shot that tied the game at 2-2.

That 2-2 tie after the sixth held all the way through the ninth before Lutz broke it with a game winning single to right with the bags full in the tenth. His game winning hit scored inserted runner Pat McInerney from third and came off Lynchburg reliever Anthony Gose.

Lutz drove in all three runs for Carolina in the game and led the way while going 2-for-5 with a run, three RBI and a home run. Rob Henry also scored once while going 1-for-4 and Mario Feliciano was 1-for-4 with a double in the game for the Mudcats.

Braden Webb started for the Mudcats and allowed both Lynchburg runs, but did so without allowing a run scoring hit in the third. He walked three straight to start the frame and saw the game's first run score on a double play hit into by Wilbis Santiago. Webb then lost a wild pitch to plate the other Lynchburg run and finished the frame with two runs allowed on four walks and no hits.

Despite the two run third, Webb worked his way through five full innings while finishing with four walks and three strikeouts. He also gave up two hits, and saw two runs score against him while reaching 90 pitches (52 strikes) over five innings pitched.

Left-hander Cody Beckman followed Webb out of the Carolina pen and worked through two scoreless with two strikeouts and one hit allowed. Beckman managed to keep the Mudcats in the game and eventually held the 2-2 tie after seven with his scoreless effort. Michael Petersen worked the seventh and was also able to hold the tie while pitching around a hit and a walk allowed in his scoreless frame.

Clayton Andrews worked the final two frames for the Mudcats and earned the win after pitching a scoreless ninth and tenth. Andrews (W, 1-1, 1.38) struck out three and faced just five over his two scoreless frames. He finished the tenth by getting Luke Wakamatsu to line into a double play; that same play doubled off the inserted runner at third.

Like Carolina, the Hillcats also used four pitchers in the game with starter Adam Scott going through four scoreless with seven strikeouts. Hill began his start with five straight strikeouts and allowed just two hits and one walk in his outing. Gallagher followed and allowed Lutz's game tying homer in the sixth. Gallagher also walked three, struck out three and allowed two runs on two hits.

Yapson Gomez later worked the eighth and ninth and Gose (L, 1-1, 1.00) pitched the tenth. Gomez struck out two and allowed just one hit over his two scoreless frames. Gose issued an intentional walk and walked one other before giving up Lutz's game winning hit to right.

Carolina took a two games to none lead in the series with Tuesday's walk-off victory. They also improved to 4-2 this season overall versus the Hillcats. The series will continue on Wednesday morning at 11:00 a.m. at Five County Stadium as the Mudcats host their third Education Day game of the year in Zebulon. The game will air live on the Mudcats Radio Network, The Big Dawg 98.5 FM and online at carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio.

