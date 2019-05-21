Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (May 21 vs. Fayetteville)

May 21, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





With four wins over their last five games, the Dash continue their four-game set against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Tuesday at BB&T Ballpark. First pitch is set for 7 p.m..

___________

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (22-21) vs. Fayetteville Woodpeckers (20-24)

RHP Jorgan Cavanerio (0-0, 3.86 ERA) vs. RHP Brett Conine (1-0, 1.69 ERA)

7 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game #44 (Home Game #22)

CASTILLO, OFFENSE LEAD DASH IN WIN

Thanks to a strong start from Cristian Castillo and 10 hits from the Dash offense, Winston-Salem defeated the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 6-2 on Monday night at BB&T Ballpark. Castillo allowed two runs on six hits while striking out six Woodpeckers in 6.2 innings of work. Last night's effort the third consecutive quality start for Castillo. On the offensive side, Winston-Salem received multi-hit efforts from Zach Remillard, Craig Dedelow and Nick Madrigal. The Dash jumped out to a quick lead in the bottom of the first against Fayetteville starter Shawn Dubin. With two on and two out, Remillard plated the game's first run with an RBI single to center. Dedelow followed with a two-run double to right-center to give the Dash a 3-0 edge.

CHECKING IN ON THE FIRST-ROUNDER

Madrigal, who was selected with the fourth overall pick in last year's draft out of Oregon State University, has now posted hits in seven consecutive contests. After going 2-for-5 on Monday, Madrigal has upped his season batting line to .274/.340/.377 in 37 games played. The 22-year-old is in his second year playing for the Dash. Madrigal joined the team at the end of last year, posting a .306 batting average and a .355 on-base percentage in 26 games played. Before joining the White Sox system, Madrigal was a star for the Oregon State Beavers. After being named the Pac-12 Player of the Year as a sophomore, Madrigal was an integral piece of the OSU team that won the 2018 College World Series.

SOME GOOD TURNS IN THE ROTATION

Castillo's turn in the rotation marked the sixth consecutive strong start for the Dash. Over this span, Dash starters have posted a 1.51 ERA. Here is a rundown of the last six starts for Winston-Salem:

LHP Cristian Castillo at MB on 5/15: 7.0IP, 1R

RHP Jorgan Cavanerio at MB on 5/16: 4.0IP, 0R

RHP Lincoln Henzman at DE on 5/17: 6.0IP, 2R

LHP John Parke at DE on 5/18: 6.0IP, 1R

LHP Konnor Pilkington at DE on 5/19: 6.0IP, 0R

UNSTOPPABLE IN MAY

Jameson Fisher currently leads the team in OPS (.818) and wRC+ (137). A fourth-round pick by the White Sox out of Southeastern Louisiana University in 2016, Fisher has been tearing the cover off the baseball in the month of May. In 16 games this month, Fisher is posting a .357/.471/.536 batting line with 10 runs scored. Fisher has specifically thrived in the four spot of the lineup this year, where he's hitting .364 in 16 games played.

CHARGING TO THE MOUND

Right-hander Jorgan Cavanerio will make his second start as a White Sox farmhand on Tuesday night at BB&T Ballpark. The Venezuela native was signed by the White Sox as a minor league free agent on May 10 after he was released by the Seattle Mariners. Prior to joining the Dash, Cavanerio pitched for Double-A Arkansas in Seattle's system, going 2-0 with a 7.88 ERA in seven outings. Cavanerio has also pitched in the Marlins system during his time in the Minors.

SAME AFFILIATE, NEW NAME

For the first time this season, the Dash are squaring off against the Astros new High-A affiliate, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. 2019 marks the first year of the new franchise after spending the previous two years as the Buies Creek Astros. Last year, Buies Creek won the Carolina League championship, defeating the Dash along the way by taking the Southern Division Championship Series against Winston-Salem three games to none. Entering play on Tuesday, the Woodpeckers are 20-24, good for fourth place in the Southern Division.

DASH DOTS

Thanks to his 3-for-3 effort, Remillard upped his season batting average of .308 and his OPS to .803...Luis Ledo, who tossed a scoreless ninth on Monday, has now posted five consecutive outings without giving up an earned run...Zach Lewis, who earned a hold on yesterday's ballgame, lowered his ERA as a reliever to 1.88...Winston-Salem was 22-25 in two years against Buies Creek.

