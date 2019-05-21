Big Second Inning Propels Keys to Victory over Pelicans
May 21, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
FREDERICK, Md. - The Frederick Keys crushed two three-run homers in the second inning on their way to a 6-5 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Tuesday night from Harry Grove Stadium.
The Keys (21-22) started off the scoring in the second inning with two outs. Yeltsin Gudino and Stuart Levy ripped back-to-back singles before Austin Hays smashed a three-run home run. Cole Billingsley and Jomar Reyes then collected singles and J.C. Escarra hit a three-run blast of his own to stake Frederick to a 6-0 lead.
Those tallies stopped the scoreless streak for Pelicans (17-29) starter Javier Assad (2-4) at 23.0 innings. He allowed six runs over his 5.2 innings.
In the top of the third, the Pelicans came back with two, two-out singles from Jimmy Herron and Miguel Amaya to put two aboard to Tyler Payne , who slammed a three-run shot to cut into the Keys' lead at 6-3.
The score remained 6-3 into the ninth, when Kevonte Mitchell scooped an RBI double to left and then scored on a Carlos Sepulveda RBI single which cut the deficit to 6-5, but the comeback fell short.
Steven Klimek (3-1) earned the win with 2.2 innings of relief for Frederick while Diogenes Almengo notched his third save of the season by throwing the last two frames.
The Pelicans' 11-game road trip continues with game three in Frederick against the Keys on Wednesday at 7:00. The Pelicans will send RHP Alex Lange (1-6, 10.88) to the hill while LHP Cameron Bishop (0-2, 3.67) will go for the Keys. Coverage starts at 6:45 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast and the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Apps.
The 2019 season is the 21st season for the Pelicans franchise and fifth as the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. For tickets visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/tickets, call (843) 918-6000, or visit the Pelicans Box Office.
Images from this story
|
Tyler Payne of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans
