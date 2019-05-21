Big Second Inning Propels Keys to Victory over Pelicans

May 21, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





FREDERICK, Md. - The Frederick Keys crushed two three-run homers in the second inning on their way to a 6-5 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Tuesday night from Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys (21-22) started off the scoring in the second inning with two outs. Yeltsin Gudino and Stuart Levy ripped back-to-back singles before Austin Hays smashed a three-run home run. Cole Billingsley and Jomar Reyes then collected singles and J.C. Escarra hit a three-run blast of his own to stake Frederick to a 6-0 lead.

Those tallies stopped the scoreless streak for Pelicans (17-29) starter Javier Assad (2-4) at 23.0 innings. He allowed six runs over his 5.2 innings.

In the top of the third, the Pelicans came back with two, two-out singles from Jimmy Herron and Miguel Amaya to put two aboard to Tyler Payne , who slammed a three-run shot to cut into the Keys' lead at 6-3.

The score remained 6-3 into the ninth, when Kevonte Mitchell scooped an RBI double to left and then scored on a Carlos Sepulveda RBI single which cut the deficit to 6-5, but the comeback fell short.

Steven Klimek (3-1) earned the win with 2.2 innings of relief for Frederick while Diogenes Almengo notched his third save of the season by throwing the last two frames.

The Pelicans' 11-game road trip continues with game three in Frederick against the Keys on Wednesday at 7:00. The Pelicans will send RHP Alex Lange (1-6, 10.88) to the hill while LHP Cameron Bishop (0-2, 3.67) will go for the Keys. Coverage starts at 6:45 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast and the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Apps.

The 2019 season is the 21st season for the Pelicans franchise and fifth as the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. For tickets visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/tickets, call (843) 918-6000, or visit the Pelicans Box Office.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.