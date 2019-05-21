Hillcats Announce New Friday Night Start Time

May 21, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Lynchburg Hillcats News Release





Lynchburg, Va. - The Lynchburg Hillcats have announced a game time change on Friday night's for the rest of the 2019 season at City Stadium. First pitch has been moved to 6:30 p.m., instead of a 6 p.m. start as originally scheduled.

Friday games will now feature Happy Hour beginning at 5 p.m., with a live DJ at the Kona Beach Bar down the right field line. Fans 21 and older will be able to enjoy drink specials from 5-6:30 p.m.

"We're excited to shake things up and introduce a Hour Hour prior to our Friday night games," said Hillcats President and General Manager Chris Jones. "After listening to the feedback from our fans, it became clear that this is something our community will enjoy. The later start time will also allow families more time to get home from work and head out to City Stadium in time for first pitch."

The Hillcats have eight Friday night home games remaining in the 2019 season, including this Friday, May 24, when Lynchburg takes on the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, A-Adv. affiliate of the Houston Astros. All Friday's still include post-game fireworks as part of Aloha Weekend.

Other home stand highlights this weekend include Cats Cares Night at City Stadium on Saturday, May 25, where all tickets are FREE, but fans are asked to give a donation at the box office to one of three pre-selected charities: The Society of St. Andrews, Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter and Journey Home Foster and Adoption Services and Support.

For tickets or more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, call 434-528-1144, or visit the City Stadium box office.

The Lynchburg Hillcats are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The Hillcats are eight-time Carolina League Champions, having most recently won the Mills Cup Championship in 2017. The Hillcats play their home games at City Stadium, which has been home to Minor League Baseball in Lynchburg since 1963. Visit the Hillcats online at Lynchburg-hillcats.com, and follow the Hillcats on Twitter (@LynHillcats), Instagram (@LynHillcats) and Facebook (Lynchburg Hillcats). For more information about the Lynchburg Hillcats, please contact Max Gun at mgun@lynchburg-hillcats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.