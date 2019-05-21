Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: May 21 at Frederick

May 21, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans continue both their 11-game road trip and four-game series against the Frederick Keys (a Baltimore Orioles affiliate) with game two of the set at 7:00 p.m. This evening, RHP Javier Assad (2-3, 2.19 ERA) starts for the Birds against RHP Michael Baumann (1-2, 3.45 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

--

BIRDS DOWN KEYS IN HIGH-SCORING SERIES OPENER

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans used a pair of homers and a five-run third inning to spear the Frederick Keys in a 8-5 win on Monday night from Harry Grove Stadium. After the Keys opened the scoring with a run in the bottom of the second inning, the Pelicans came back with five in the top of the third, highlighted by a Miguel Amaya two-run single and an Aramis Ademan two-run double. Cam Balego crushed his third homer of the season, a solo shot, in the fifth before the teams traded runs in the sixth. An Amaya solo blast in the ninth put the game out of reach in the end. Paul Richan (5-2) threw 5.2 innings to earn the win and Jesus Camargo finished off the game with 3.1 innings to take the save.

LAYING THE LUMBER

The Pelicans have showed off their power this season, especially over their last few games. After two more home runs on Monday, the Pelicans have had four different players his a home run in the last two games (Kevonte Mitchell, Wladimir Galindo, Cam Balego and Miguel Amaya). Over their last 10 games (since 5/11), they have hit 10 home runs, which is the most in the league during that span. In 2018, the Birds hit a franchise-low 55 home runs. At their current pace, the Pelicans are projected to hit 75 home runs, still be fewer than 2017 (101) and 2016 (90).

BETTER KEEP THOSE ARMS WARM

There is no doubt that the pitching staff has helped to keep the Birds alive this season. When a Myrtle Beach starter has gone at least five innings, the Birds are 15-12. When the Pelicans receive a quality start, they are a strong 7-1. While the bullpen has struggled at times this season - they have allowed at least one run in 37 of the 45 games this year - when they do not cede a tally, the Pelicans are 7-1.

MITCHELL BRINGING THE MUSCLE

Kevonte Mitchell has been a monster at the plate for the Pelicans over the last 10 games. During that stretch, he is hitting .324/.285/.735 with four home runs and 10 RBIs. His four long balls have come over his last eight contests. After hitting just four home runs all of last season, he has seven this season, which leads the Pelicans and is tied for fifth in the league. His career high is 11 dingers that he blasted in 2017 with Low-A South Bend.

DIDN'T WE SEE HIM ON SPORTSCENTER?

On Monday, Pelicans starter Javier Assad was named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week for the second-consecutive week. Assad made one start in the first week, earning a no-decision at Down East with six shutout, one-hit innings. After allowing a base hit to lead off the game from Yonny Hernandez, he only walked two batters the rest of the way. On Wednesday against Winston-Salem, he tied a career high with seven innings, facing the minimum while striking out nine, walking one and only allowing an infield single. Assad leads all Pelicans starters and is fifth in the league with a 2.19 ERA. He has thrown 21.1 consecutive scoreless innings spanning over his last four starts. He is also the first pitcher in 2019 to win the award in back-to-back weeks and the first one since Lynchburg's Justin Garza won the award twice in a row to open up the 2018 season.

BRINGING THE PAYNE

Tyler Payne has been on fire at the plate all season long for Myrtle Beach. On Saturday, he went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, giving him nine on the season to tie Jimmy Herron for the team high this year. Payne has reached safely in 23 of his last 25 games, hitting .323/.393/.448. Payne is leads the Pelicans or is tied for the team lead in batting average (.311), hits (32) and doubles (nine). After playing in just 13 games in 2018 due to a hip injury, Payne has played 29 games in 2019 entering Sunday's contest at Lynchburg.

CAMARGO CARRYING THE CARGO

Myrtle Beach reliever Jesus Camargo has been pitching well all season for the Birds. Camargo's 2.54 ERA leads the bullpen after his 3.1 innings on Monday. Following that outing, opponents are just hitting .180 off of the righty. Over his last nine outings, he has a 1.71 ERA (4 ER in 21.0 IP). Over that span, he has ceded just 12 hits, whiffing 16 and walking nine.

LET'S START OFF ON A GOOD NOTE

The Pelicans starters have pitched very well over their last eight games. During that stretch, they own a 3.20 ERA (16 ER over 45 IP). Erling Moreno, Paul Richan and Javier Assad have especially enjoyed success over the last week, going a combined 4-1 with a 2.37 ERA (8 ER over 30.1 IP). Assad has not allowed a run during that span.

PELICAN POINTS

After only scoring two runs over four games from 5/15-5/18, the Pelicans have combined to score 13 runs in the last two games...At 17-28, the Pelicans winning percentage (.378) is the highest that it has been all season after winning five of the last eight games...Myrtle Beach is also 10-7 over its last 17 contests...In May, the Pelicans 3.73 ERA is much improved from their 5.29 ERA over the first month of the season.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.