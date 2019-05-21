Feliciano Clubs Walk-Off Homer in Extras as Mudcats Outlast Hillcats 8-7

ZEBULON, NC - Mario Feliciano used the first pitch in the tenth to hit his second walk-off home run of the season as the Mudcats outlasted the visiting Hillcats 8-7 on Monday night at Five County Stadium. Feliciano went 2-for-3 in the game with three runs, three RBI and game-winning homer in Carolina's series opener with Lynchburg.

Carolina (27-17) trailed 7-6 entering their half of the tenth, but Feliciano, with Payton Henry inserted at second, connected on a two-run home run off Lynchburg (21-21) reliever Jared Robinson to win the game. The walk-off blast was Feliciano's second of the year and his eighth overall on the season.

Robinson (L, 0-3, 2.53) struck out the side in the ninth to force extras, but later took the loss for Lynchburg after allowing Feliciano's game winner in the tenth.

Reliever Rodrigo Benoit, meanwhile, earned the win for the Mudcats after working through a scoreless ninth and allowing just one Lynchburg run in the tenth. Benoit (W, 4-0, 0.51) allowed four hits over the final two innings, but struck out one and improved to 4-0 on the year.

Lynchburg had four hits over the final two innings and totaled 15 hits overall in the series opening loss on Monday night. They also had leads of 2-0, 5-4 and 6-4 in the see-saw game in Zebulon.

Oscar Gonzalez opened the scoring and hit barrage with a two-run home run off Carolina's starter Noah Zavolas with two outs in the first. The Mudcats, however, came right back with three runs and two hits in the second off Lynchburg starter J.C. Mejia (3.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO) to then take a 3-2 lead. Eddie Silva had a run scoring double and Devin Hairston had a go-ahead RBI single for the Mudcats in the second.

Carolina gave Zavolas a 4-2 lead to work with in the fourth after reliever Anderson Polanco (2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 SO) walked Joantgel Segovia with a two-out bases loaded walk. Zavolas then lost that lead in the fifth after allowing a solo home run to Steven Kwan and then a two-run homer to Nolan Jones. Both Kwan and Jones' homers were their first of the season and both came with two outs in the fifth inning.

Lynchburg led 5-4 after the two homer fifth and then led 6-4 after getting one more across against Zavolas in the sixth on a RBI double from Gavin Collins. In all, Zavolas pitched through six full innings and allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits. He also struck out two while reaching 88 pitches (69 strikes).

Carolina, after reliever Matt Hardy (2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO) held the Hillcats scoreless over two solid innings, eventually came back in the game with two runs in the eighth when Rob Henry connected on a two-out, two-run double off the right field wall. His double came off reliever Dakody Clemmer and came in Henry's first and only at bat of the game. Henry came into the game an inning prior after replacing Clayton Andrews who had started the game in center field. Andrews ended up going 0-for-2 with a walk in what was his first start as a position player in his professional career.

The Henry double in the eighth tied the game at 6-6 and would eventually force extras as both Robinson and Benoit worked a scoreless eighth. Lynchburg then got its final run across with help of two hits and a sac fly in the tenth. Carolina then brought across the tying and winning run on Feliciano's blast to left-center to win the game.

Feliciano was one of three Mudcats with at least two hits in the game as he went 2-for-4 with three runs, two RBI and the game winning home run. Hairston was 3-for-4 with a run and a RBI. Tristen Lutz was 2-for-5 with a double and Rob Henry was 1-for-1 with a double and two RBI.

The home win came in game one of a four game series with Lynchburg and game one of an eight game home stand for the Mudcats. It also lifted Carolina to 10 games above .500 for the second time this season.

UP NEXT: The Mudcats next play on Tuesday night at Five County Stadium as they continue their four game set with the visiting Hillcats. Tuesday's game will feature Carolina's House Autry All-You-Can-Eat-Tuesday promotion in Zebulon. The game will air live on the Mudcats Radio Network, The Big Dawg 98.5 FM and online at carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio.

