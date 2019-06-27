Won & A-Don: Ranfy Saves the Day

ABERDEEN, MD - Ranfy Adon drove in the winning run and cut down the potential tying run in the 10th inning Wednesday, single-handedly leading the Brooklyn Cyclones, the Short Season Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, to a 2-1 victory over the Aberdeen IronBirds in 10 innings to win the second game of the series at Ripken Stadium.

W: Leon (1-0)

L: Lyons (0-1)

SV: Colon (1)

Cyclones HR: Genord (2)

BIG MOMENTS

With the bases loaded and one out in the tenth, Ranfy Adon caught a fly ball in shallow center and threw out the potential tying run at home plate to finish the game on a double play. Adon had delivered the sacrifice fly in the top of the inning to give Brooklyn a 2-1 lead.

Joe Genord broke the scoreless tie in the fourth, crushing his second homer of the season to put the Cyclones ahead 1-0.

Corey Oswalt did not get a decision, but struck out four over 4 2/3 innings, yielding one unearned run on three hits and two walks. The Syracuse Mets rehabber threw 62 pitches, 43 for strikes.

KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS

Ranfy Adon: 1-3, SAC, RBI

Joe Genord: 1-4, HR, RBI, R

Gavin Cecchini: 2-4, 2B

NEWS & NOTES

The Cyclones have won two consecutive games, winning a pair of one-run games.

Brooklyn played its first extra-innings contest of the season Wednesday.

Ranfy Adon collected his 13th-career outfield assist.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones at Aberdeen Ironbirds - Thursday, 7:05 p.m.

Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium - Aberdeen, MD

Probables: RHP Daison Acosta (0-0, 2.00 ERA) vs. RHP Dallas Litscher (1-0, 2.53 ERA)

