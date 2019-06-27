Won & A-Don: Ranfy Saves the Day
June 27, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
ABERDEEN, MD - Ranfy Adon drove in the winning run and cut down the potential tying run in the 10th inning Wednesday, single-handedly leading the Brooklyn Cyclones, the Short Season Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, to a 2-1 victory over the Aberdeen IronBirds in 10 innings to win the second game of the series at Ripken Stadium.
W: Leon (1-0)
L: Lyons (0-1)
SV: Colon (1)
Cyclones HR: Genord (2)
BIG MOMENTS
With the bases loaded and one out in the tenth, Ranfy Adon caught a fly ball in shallow center and threw out the potential tying run at home plate to finish the game on a double play. Adon had delivered the sacrifice fly in the top of the inning to give Brooklyn a 2-1 lead.
Joe Genord broke the scoreless tie in the fourth, crushing his second homer of the season to put the Cyclones ahead 1-0.
Corey Oswalt did not get a decision, but struck out four over 4 2/3 innings, yielding one unearned run on three hits and two walks. The Syracuse Mets rehabber threw 62 pitches, 43 for strikes.
KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS
Ranfy Adon: 1-3, SAC, RBI
Joe Genord: 1-4, HR, RBI, R
Gavin Cecchini: 2-4, 2B
NEWS & NOTES
The Cyclones have won two consecutive games, winning a pair of one-run games.
Brooklyn played its first extra-innings contest of the season Wednesday.
Ranfy Adon collected his 13th-career outfield assist.
WHAT'S NEXT
Cyclones at Aberdeen Ironbirds - Thursday, 7:05 p.m.
Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium - Aberdeen, MD
Probables: RHP Daison Acosta (0-0, 2.00 ERA) vs. RHP Dallas Litscher (1-0, 2.53 ERA)
Audio: brooklyncyclones.com/listen
