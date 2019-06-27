Cutters Dominican Dinner Returns July 29

The Williamsport Crosscutters have teamed up with A.C.E.S. North America in announcing the 6th Annual Dominican Plate - An Evening of Dominican Dining and Entertainment with the Cutters.

The event will be held on Monday, July 29 in the Grand Ballroom of the Genetti Hotel, 200 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. Doors open at 5:30pm with hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar followed by a Dominican-style dinner served at 6:30pm. The buffet dinner of traditional Dominican fare will be served by members of the Williamsport Crosscutters who hail from the Dominican Republic, along with some of their teammates.

In addition, the night will feature live musical entertainment, Chinese and live auctions, a balloon bust wine raffle and new this year, a trivia contest. Last year's event raised over $9,000 for the charity.

Proceeds from the event benefit A.C.E.S. North America, an organization working to create sustainable development projects in the Dominican Republic. The charity, founded in Williamsport in 2005, uses all-volunteer personnel for its operations.

A.C.E.S. Founder Linell Stabler stated, "Teaming up with the Crosscutters for this Dominican fundraiser has been a fun way to raise funds for our mission of helping people in the Dominican Republic."

"This is a tremendous opportunity to help out a worthy charity that does outstanding work in an area of the world many of our players call home," said Gabe Sinicropi the team's Vice-President of Marketing and Public Relations.

Due to the popularity of this event in the past, reserved seating is utilized to make for a more comfortable evening for all attendees. Tickets for The Dominican Plate are $20 for adults and $10 for children age 12 and under. Tables of 8 may be purchased for $150. Tickets must be purchased in advance online at crosscutters.com, by phone at (570) 326-3389 or by visiting the Sawmill Team Store at BB&T Ballpark.

For more information on A.C.E.S., visit www.acesnorthamerica.org.

