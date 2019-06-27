Staten Island Defeats Hudson Valley, Evens up Series

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-The Staten Island Yankees defeated the Hudson Valley Renegades 3-2 on Wednesday night at Richmond County Bank Ballpark to even up the three-game set at one each.

Staten Island (6-5) were led by a strong pitching performance from Blakely Brown who threw four strong innings and despite giving up a two-run home run to Hill Alexander in the top of the first was strong throughout his performance.

Hudson Valley (6-6) wouldn't score again thanks to great appearances out of the bullpen from Aaron McGarity, Bryan Blanton and Daniel Ramos who combined to close it out. Ramos picked up his second save of the season to finish the job.

The Staten Island offense came to life in the game-deciding sixth inning where the Baby Bombers put together four straight hits.

Jake Sanford led off with a double and was driven in on a double by Leonardo Molina. Isaiah Pasteur followed with an RBI single of his own to tie the game at two and one batter later Evan Alexander hit a go-ahead RBI triple to right field that held up as the game-winning run. All of those hits came with two outs in the inning.

Staten Island will look to take the series in the rubber game tomorrow at 7p.m. at Richmond County Bank Ballpark as the Yankees and Renegades finish up what's been a very competitive series.

