Yankees Beat Hudson Valley on Tenth Inning Walk-Off to Win Rubber Game of Series

June 27, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Staten Island Yankees News Release





STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-The Staten Island Yankees defeated the Hudson Valley Renegades 3-2 in 10 innings to take two out of three in the midweek series.

Staten Island (7-5) would strike first in yet another close game between these two teams. Leonardo Molina drove in the first run of the game on a single in the first inning and Evan Alexander drove in another run in the second inning on an RBI single of his own.

Hudson Valley (6-7) answered with two runs in the third inning on RBI singles by Jacson McGown and Cristhian Pedroza to tie the game.

After that it became a battle of the bullpens with Tim Hardy and Barrett Loseke throwing deep into the ballgame to keep the game tied for the Yankees. Hudson Valley's Joe LaSorsa and Andrew Gross kept the game tied from the Renegade's bullpen and sent the game to the tenth.

In the top of the tenth, the Renegades had the go-ahead run on third with one out. Greg Jones hit a ground ball to Yankees' first baseman Mitchell Robinson who, with the infield in, threw out the lead runner to keep the game tied. On the next pitch, catcher Jerry Seitz would then throw out Jones who tried to go to second on a wild pitch to end the inning.

In the bottom of the tenth, the Yankees had runners on second and third for Molina who hit a ground ball to McGowan at first base. McGowan tried to step on first base before throwing home, which allowed Everson Pereira to come in and score the winning run for the Yankees.

Staten Island now heads on a three-game road trip to play the Vermont Lake Monsters before returning home to play the Tri-City ValleyCats on July 1.

