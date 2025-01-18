Wolverines Defeat Brown Bears, Run Win Streak to Four

January 18, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







With a final score of 4-1, the Wolverines extend their win streak to four, while maintaining their first-place position in the Midwest Division.

Merit Waldrop started the night for the Wolverines, bagging his second goal of the season within the first three minutes of play.

Danny Bagnole put the Wolverines up by two just three minutes later, with the rest of the period going scoreless.

Kenai River secured their only goal in the second period.

Forward Duke Gentzler has made an early impact for the Wolverines, with tonight's game being just his sixth game rostered with the team and having recorded four points. His third goal for the Wolverines came tonight in the third period, after tipping in a pass from Bagnole.

The Brown Bears pulled their goalie early with over four minutes remaining on the clock, giving Jakub Bednarik the opportunity to grab the Wolverines fourth goal on an empty net.

Leo Henriquez stood between the pipes for the Wolverines, denying 30 of 31 shots.

The two teams finish the series in Soldotna tomorrow with another 7:30pm puck drop.

This series builds anticipation for next weekend, as the two teams play again, but this time, at the Sullivan Arena. Purchase tickets at tickets.anchoragewolverines.com

January 24th & 25th The Sully Gold Era is here, and the Wolverines will be stepping out the next home weekend in specialty sweaters that will be available for auction through the intermissions and online on DASH.

