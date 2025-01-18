Aberdeen Wings Hold Close Defensive Match, But Fall to Minot Friday

January 18, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings hosted the Minot Minotauros in the Odde Ice Center. This is Minot's first trip to Aberdeen of the 2024-25 season, and only the second weekend meeting between the Wings and Minotauros of the season as well.

The game would start off right away with a Power Play right away for the Wings which Minot would be able to kill, followed by a huge Penalty Kill for the Wings. Because of this, there would be no scoring for either team in the first period.

In the second period, the Wings would find themselves on the kill again halfway through the period, and with one second left on the Minot Power Play, Cole Saterdalen would get a short-handed goal for the Wings, getting assists from Jibber Kuhl and Nick Comfort. There would be plenty of scoring opportunities for both teams after this goal, but both goaltenders would have to come up huge in order to keep the score the way it was. The score would remain 1-0 with the Wings in the lead heading into the third period.

In the third period, it would be Minot's Gavin Middendorf who would finally get the Minotauro's on the board. With plenty of back-and-forth action, again, both goaltenders would have to make some big saves in order to save the game. However, with 1:19 left on the clock, Billy Batten for Minot would score, giving them the lead. Immediately following the goal, the Wings would take a timeout in order to draft up a play in hopes to pull their goaltender to hopefully tie the game, and go to overtime. The Wings would win the faceoff, and the Wings goaltender would head to the bench. As the clock was counting down, the Minot goaltender would have to make some monstrous saves in order to save their game to ensure the game would not go to overtime. Instead, with just 2 seconds left on the clock, Minot's Jack O'Hanisain would be able to catch and sling the puck down the ice, sending it to the empty net. The score would end 3-1 for a Minot win.

Damon Cunningham was in net for the Wings, stopping 38 of 40 shots sent his way - coming up huge for the Wings.

3 stars of the game were Damon Cunningham (38 saves on 40 shots), Jibber Kuhl (1 assist), and Cole Saterdalen (1 goal).

The Aberdeen Wings will again face the Minot Minotauros on Saturday night in the Odde Ice Center, looking to bounce back. Advanced tickets for this game can be purchased at all C-Express locations, or by visiting tickets.aberdeenwings.com.

Can't make it to the game? Be sure to watch on NAHLTV, or listen on Hub City Radio: 94.1, The Rock.

For all things Wings, be sure to follow us on all of our social media!

