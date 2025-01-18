Bruins Blank Shamrocks 2-0

January 18, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







AUSTIN, MINN. - Saturday night marked a complete turnaround for the Austin Bruins (24-6-2-2), as they blanked the Watertown Shamrocks (9-24-2-1) in a 2-0 victory at Riverside Arena.

The Bruins opened the game with intensity, testing Shamrocks netminder Phileas Lachat with several heavy shots. However, after Friday night's first period featured a flurry of five combined goals, Saturday's opening frame remained scoreless as both teams held their ground.

In the second period, the Bruins and Shamrocks traded opportunities, with Austin outshooting Watertown 16-14. Despite the Bruins' even-strength efforts falling short, the deadlock was broken in dramatic fashion during a penalty kill.

With Tyler Shaver in the box for a checking-from-behind minor-their third penalty kill of the period-Gustav Svantesson made the decisive play. Stealing the puck in neutral ice, the Swedish forward weaved past a defender before ripping a shorthanded goal to give Austin the lead. The goal was Svantesson's first career shorthanded tally in the NAHL and marked the first time he's scored in back-to-back games this season.

The Bruins' penalty kill unit remained dominant, denying two more Watertown power plays in the third period. Alex Laurenza added an empty-net goal to cement the victory and keep Austin atop the Central Division standings, a point ahead of the Minot Minotauros. The 28-save shoutout marks the first of the year for Carl Axelsson.

With the win, the Bruins concluded their inaugural series against the Shamrocks with a 5-1-1 record.

Austin returns to Riverside Arena on January 24 and 25 for a rematch against Watertown. Tickets are available at tickets.austinbruins.com.

