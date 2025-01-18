Tomahawks Take Down the Rebels

January 18, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Johnstown Tomahawks News Release







The Johnstown Tomahawks defeated the Philadelphia Rebels by a final score of 3-2, on Saturday night.

The first period between the Keystone State rivals was relatively quiet, with neither team managing to light the lamp. However, the momentum shifted firmly in favor of the Tomahawks after the first intermission.

Lukas Klemm got the scoring started just over a minute into the second period, netting his second goal of the weekend off an assist from Hank Reed to put the Tomahawks on the board. Less than a minute later, Cullen Emery followed suit, tallying his second goal of the weekend to extend the lead to 2-0. Before the period ended, Sam Blanton added to the Tomahawks' advantage, scoring off assists from Caden Olenczak and Dylan Shane to make it 3-0.

The Rebels opened the final period with a goal, quickly narrowing the gap. Then, they capitalized on a power play opportunity, scoring with just three seconds remaining to pull within one of the Tomahawks. Despite their late push, it wasn't enough, as the Johnstown Tomahawks held on to secure a 3-2 victory over the Rebels. The Tomahawks dominated offensively, outshooting the Rebels 52-25.

