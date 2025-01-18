Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines vs. Kenai River Brown Bears

January 18, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







It's game two between the Anchorage Wolverines and the Kenai River Brown Bears, with the Wolverines going for their second sweep in a row, extending their win streak to five.

The Wolverines stepped out early last night, recording two goals in the first frame, ending with a final score of 4-1.

There will not be a watch party, stream the game exclusively through nahltv.com

January 24th & 25th The Sully Gold Era is here, and the Wolverines will be stepping out the next home weekend in specialty sweaters that will be available for auction through the intermissions and online on DASH.

