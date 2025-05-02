Wolverines' Breakdown Leads to Windigo Taking Game One

The Anchorage Wolverines made too many turnovers and couldn't get enough shots off during tonight's 5-2 loss against the Wisconsin Windigo.

Danny Bagnole gave the Wolverines an early lead ringing in the first goal of the night within the first five minutes of the contest.

Wisconsin tied the game ten minutes later, with Aaron VanWie taking the lead back within a minute and a half.

With Wisconsin taking complete control in the second, the Windigo tallied two goals during the frame, with the Wolverines managing only three shots on net.

Two more goals were recorded in Wisconsin's favor in the third, one being on an empty net.

In total, the Wolverines only saw 16 shots on goal through the contest compared to the Windigo's 33.

Tonight's loss does guarantee a game at the Sullivan Arena next Friday, May 9th.

The series continues tomorrow for game two in Wisconsin, there will be a watch party at Dave and Buster's for the 4:00pm puck drop.

