Playoff Game Day: Anchorage Wolverines (3) vs. Wisconsin Windigo (1)

May 2, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The Anchorage Wolverines and the Wisconsin Windigo begin the battle for the Midwest Division title tonight in Eagle River, Wisconsin.

A rematch from last season, where the Wolverines advanced to the Robertson Cup semi-finals after taking four of the five games against the Windigo.

The Windigo (1) managed a higher seed against the Wolverines (3) through the season despite the Wolverines holding a 5-1 regular season record against the Windigo.

The Wolverines have won five of the last five games played between the two, with the only loss coming back in October.

The puck drops at 4:00pm AKST, head to Dave and Buster's for a watch party or stream the game through NAHLtv.com.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from May 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.