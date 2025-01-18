Tonight's Takeaways: Hat Tricks Split with Gens

January 18, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury is unable to come out on top in a close series, following their 2-3 loss to Northeast. Efforts from Niko Tournas and Kai Elkie would not be enough for Danbury through 60 minutes.

Niko Breaks Single Season Points Record

Hat Tricks alternate captain Niko Tournas set a new record for the franchise, grabbing his 49th point of the season. This breaks the previous points record by one point, which was last held by Hat Tricks alumnus Gabe Dombrowski (48 pts in 21-22). Niko is now two goals away from breaking the single-season goals record of 25, which is also held by Dombrowski.

Next Game

The Hat Tricks close out their six-game homestand with a tilt against the New Jersey Titans. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. on Friday January, 24. You can buy your tickets at the door or stream the game live on NATV. Follow us on social media (@HatTricksNAHL) for game day updates, interviews, exclusive content, and more!

